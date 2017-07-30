modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Getting Married to my Hubby is the Best Decision Ever…Actress, Esther Audu

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
26 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Pretty Nollywood actress, Esther Audu Ojire, is already joining the league of some of her colleagues that are enjoying their marriage as her union with hubby, Philip Ojire, has just clocked one year.

The actress got married to her long time lover in July 30th, 2016, in a marriage that brought makers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the good news of her journey so far as a married woman she wrote, “It’s one year to eternity with you my crown, God indeed has been and forever will be faithful to us. It’s a school I want to be with you till death do us path God helping me. Accepting to be your wife is the best decision I’ve made in my life, and I will say yes to you again, again and again. I pray that God will continue to hold and keep us, in His embrace as long as we live. Happy wedding anniversary to us baby.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood At Large

TOP STORIES

Stop Using Yahoo And Gmail—Communication Minister Warns Gov’t Agencies

7 minutes ago

KMA lauds citizen action against sanitation law breakers

37 minutes ago

quot-img-1To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.

By: A.C. Acquah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line