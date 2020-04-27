SDA Church Donates GHC100,000 To COVID -19 Trust Fund

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ghana has donated GHC100,000 to the National COVID-!9 Trust Fund. The donation was presented at the COVID-19 Trust Fund Office, Jubilee house on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Presenting the Cheque, The President of Southern Ghana Union Conference, Pastor Dr. Thomas Techie Ocran praised the efforts of the government in the fight against the virus and pointed out that the donation was the first in a series of donations that will be done by the Church. He also said the Church has been praying for the nation as well.

Receiving the cheque, the Chairperson of the Trust Fund, Justice Sophia Akufo thanked the churched and said the Fund was impressed with the donation.

She also called on other Ghanaians to join the Adventist Church in its 100days of prayers.

Other persons present at the presentation were Pastor Lawrence Andrews Ewoo of Encounter with Truth, Dr. Williams Kpakpo Brown of ADRA Ghana, Mr. Nii Ayite Hammond of Hope TV, and Dr. Solace Asafo, Communication Director, Southern Ghana Union.