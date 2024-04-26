ModernGhana logo
Shama: Broken ECG pylons affect power supply

Social News Some of the broken down pylons
Nine communities in the Shama District of the Western Region have been without power since Tuesday, April 23 following the breaking down of three pylons of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by a rainstorm.

The affected communities include Inchaban, Shama, Nyankrom, Komfueku, Dwomo, Daboase, Beposo, Sekyere Krobo, Anlo Beach and surrounding communities.

The Western Regional Office of ECG has, therefore, assured the affected communities that it is working hard to restore power supply to those areas.

During the inspection of restoration works by engineers at Essipon, near Sekondi, the Area’s District Manager of ECG, Ing Martin Djan, appealed to customers in the affected communities to remain calm, and assured that power would be restored as engineers were busily working to rectify the problem.

He said, “We had a severe challenge that had to do with the breaking down of three of our pylons on the Ketan stretch up to Inchaban sub-station because of heavy downpour.”

“We have more of our communities down at the moment without power. Currently, we are doing our maximum best to restore power.

“So what I have done is to contract three of my best contractors who are currently on site.

“We have planned that within 24 hours we should be able to bring back the power,” he pointed out.

-DGN online

