ASFIT Statement On The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

Over the last few months, the coronavirus pandemic has caused the lockdown of many countries and territories. This virus gives no priority to any race, gender, color, nationality or one’s religious affiliation. It is ready to attack any member of the human race.

This calls for consistent coordinated efforts and the human race standing together in solidarity to tackle this pandemic head-on. In our ability to stand together despite our differences, we shall overcome and prevail through these turbulent times.

To the good people of Mother Ghana and the world at large, in times of this nature, misinformation and panic are always the barriers to the effective management of the situation. We, therefore, call on everyone to seek the right information from accredited sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) or at the appropriate and trusted government and private agencies.

It is worthy of mentioning that, the several measures been put in place by the government to stop the spread of the virus such as suspension of public gatherings, closure of schools, imposition of lockdown etc can only be effective if as Ghanaians we abide by these protocols and take personal precautions seriously.

We commend the government for the initiatives and decisive decisions thus far and call on them to do more to stop the spread of the virus.

TOGETHER WE SHALL OVERCOME CORONAVIRUS.

GOD BLESS OUR HOMELAND GHANA!!!!!

Spread calm Not Panic!!!!! #StayAtHome #StopTheSpread

Thank you.

Signed.

Issah Toha Shamsoo

(President)

