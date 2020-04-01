ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
01.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: 10 KATH Staff Test Negative

By News Desk
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Some 10 medical officers serving at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, have tested negative for coronavirus.

According to the hospital, samples from all 10 officers including one doctor, seven nurses and two mortuary attendants, were taken on Monday, March 30, 2020, for testing at KCCR.

It says all the samples came back negative.

The staff, it added, were exposed to patients that tested positive to Covid-19 last week.

The Hospital, said in a statement that it has recorded three cases of coronavirus, with two of them passing on and one patient still on admission and doing “very well.”

---Daily Guide

