10.05.2024 Politics

Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential candidate Kofi Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has urged voters to reconsider their support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen, and former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

Mr Akpalu contends that these three figures have failed to deliver on their promises to the Ghanaian people during their time in government.

According to Mr Akpalu, these individuals have not brought about any significant improvements to the lives of the citizens despite their previous governmental roles.

He believes voting for any of them would be a misstep, as they are, in his view, driven more by personal interests than by genuine concern for the nation's welfare.

Mr Akpalu criticised their promises made during meetings with the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, particularly their proposal for flat rates on imports.

He argued that such promises would only lead to increased imports, which do not contribute to wealth creation for ordinary citizens.

Highlighting the importance of domestic production, Mr Akpalu emphasised that many imported goods could be manufactured locally, thereby stimulating the economy and creating job opportunities for all irrespective of one's ethnic background.

Expressing disillusionment with both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Akpalu called for a new leadership direction for Ghana.

He urged Ghanaians to support his candidacy in the upcoming elections, believing that his leadership would bring about the desired change the country needs.

-Classfmonline

