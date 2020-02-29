Jebril Domenico Selected As Ambassador Of Peace

Listen to article

Jebril Domenico, a youth activist from Somalia has been selected as a Peace Ambassador by Global Peace chain (GPC) a highly global NGO with an aim to give a boost to Social peacebuilding and cultivate the culture of tolerance.

“Becoming a peace Ambassador is a great honour and I am certain you will represent our country with pride. We know that you will carry out your role with dignity,” reads in a letter addressed to Jebril.

Global Peace Chain envisions to build resilience, cultivate the culture of tolerance, inclusivity, interfaith harmony,co-existence, love & social peacebuilding across the border through peace camps in educational institutions, interactive sessions, peace talks with society stakeholders, diplomats, ambassadors, influential community groups, UN officials, religious scholars and community-based organization across the globe by engaging Global Peace Ambassadors.

Jebril said that his selection as an ambassador of peace was a great honour for him. He vowed to spare no effort in serving the vulnerable segment of society. "I am sure that by involving myself in peacebuilding activities, I can gain knowledge, interact with open-minded people and get inspired to empower others to bring about change." He added.

But besides having a great passion for social activism, he established an NGO –Council of Brothers in Statehood (CBS) – an NGO dedicated to building inclusivity, co-existence, love & social peacebuilding.