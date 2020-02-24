Asamponghene ‘Killer’ Caged Again

Listen to article

Anwar Sadat Mohammed, the prime suspect in the murder of Otumfuo's Asamponghene, Oheneba Kwadwo Afoduor, has been remanded in prison custody again.

The suspect appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Friday, and he was remanded to re-appear on March 2, 2020 over the gruesome murder of the chief last year.

The court presided over by Portia Molly Anafo Sallia, urged the prosecution to expedite investigations so that the case could be determined.

Before taking Sadat into prison custody, the prosecution team had told the court that the docket had been forwarded to the Attorney General's (AG's) Department for official advice.

The prosecution team said the AG's Department had ordered them (prosecution) to take a statement from another prominent person in Kumasi regarding the case.

The court, therefore, remanded Sadat in custody in order to pave the way for the prosecution team to carry out the fresh order of the AG's Department.

Asamponghene's Murder

Oheneba Kwadwo Afoduor was found dead in his Black Land Cruiser vehicle at Ebuom on the outskirts of Ejura in the Ashanti Region in August last year.

His hands had been tied with a rope and he was placed in-between the front and the back seat of the car by his runaway killers when the body was found.

After thorough investigations, the police in Kumasi declared Sadat wanted in connection with the possible murder of the chief.

Sadat was eventually arrested in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, following collaboration between the police in Kumasi and Interpol in Ghana and Burkina Faso.

--Daily Guide