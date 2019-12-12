GJA Climax 70th Anniversary With Statue

The Ghana Journalists Association on Wednesday unveiled a statue of the association’s logo at the Press Centre in Accra.

The association held a thanksgiving service to bring its year-long 70-year anniversary to an end.

The celebration was used to honour senior members, corporate organisations and individuals whose contribution to the GJA has strengthened the association and its members to play their watchdog role and to ensure harmonious democratic governance in the country.

Former President of the association, Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere; an Executive Director of DDP Outdoor Limited, Mr Togbor Mensah and the Daily Graphic newspaper were honoured.

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor, Emmanuel Asante and an International Evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tettteh, were among the clergy who attended the event.

See more photos below:

President of Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney drops his offering during the Thanksgiving Service

Mr Affail Monney (4th left) poses for a camera after he and his guests unveiled the statue

Some members of the Aglow Women’s Ministry

A section of the Aglow Women’s Ministry

Chief Administrator at the International Press Centre, Fiifi Nartey and other media personnel who attended the event

General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kofi Owusu was among the invited guests

Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dazie, Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere, (right) both former presidents of the association and Mr Bright Blewu, former GJA Secretary.

Charles Benoni Okine a Staff Writer at Daily Graphic

Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere (left) receives an award from Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante

Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dazie, former president of the association presents an award to Mr Torgbor Mensah

President of Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Roland Affail Monney presents a citation to the representatives of the Graphic Communications Group.

---myjoyonline.com