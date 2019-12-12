ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.12.2019 General News

GJA Climax 70th Anniversary With Statue

By News Desk
GJA Climax 70th Anniversary With Statue
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

The Ghana Journalists Association on Wednesday unveiled a statue of the association’s logo at the Press Centre in Accra.

The association held a thanksgiving service to bring its year-long 70-year anniversary to an end.

The celebration was used to honour senior members, corporate organisations and individuals whose contribution to the GJA has strengthened the association and its members to play their watchdog role and to ensure harmonious democratic governance in the country.

Former President of the association, Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere; an Executive Director of DDP Outdoor Limited, Mr Togbor Mensah and the Daily Graphic newspaper were honoured.

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor, Emmanuel Asante and an International Evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tettteh, were among the clergy who attended the event.

See more photos below:

1212201940637-8csevihutp-3629450080243 5614228118314

President of Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney drops his offering during the Thanksgiving Service

1212201940637-qvmxpcb543-8210610934533 2794352514927

Mr Affail Monney (4th left) poses for a camera after he and his guests unveiled the statue

1212201940637-h40o2s6eey-3429770982565 4573811895317

Some members of the Aglow Women’s Ministry

1212201940637-wcsevihuto-6148719089881 8977295692389

1212201940637-n6iul8x332-5205184231667 3811045607862

1212201940638-23041q5ddx-5880628243864 2440692546984

A section of the Aglow Women’s Ministry

1212201940638-1i841p5cbv-3005773789404 3911023233810

Chief Administrator at the International Press Centre, Fiifi Nartey and other media personnel who attended the event

1212201940638-swnaqedp5k-5947190730573 4390080314595

General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kofi Owusu was among the invited guests

1212201940638-1i830o4bav-986643644825 1640381917098

Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dazie, Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere, (right) both former presidents of the association and Mr Bright Blewu, former GJA Secretary.

1212201940638-tyobsfer5l-7257053299134 4504982618563

1212201940639-uypbsferrm-6354629685533 7540176056842

1212201940639-uypcsferrm-7388765064740 3389817568732

Charles Benoni Okine a Staff Writer at Daily Graphic

1212201940639-vaqdthgtsn-1449837164694 8917452935284

Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere (left) receives an award from Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante

1212201940639-k5frj7u2h1-6371221967558 9351064849437

Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dazie, former president of the association presents an award to Mr Torgbor Mensah

1212201940640-h41o266fea-8576415314908 1028076604267

President of Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Roland Affail Monney presents a citation to the representatives of the Graphic Communications Group.

1212201940640-uypcsgerrm-6446642078924 5223593495165

---myjoyonline.com

TOP STORIES

Ghana's Corruption Pushes Foreign Investors Away – Foreign ...
2 hours ago

Teachers Run Back To Classroom Over Court Order
2 hours ago

body-container-line