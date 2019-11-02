Good parents are the custodians of human values They are reservoirs and conduits of life saving principles To them, the wellbeing and success of their children is their mandate Yes, they may be rare, but they are there!
Good parents know that the food that they feed their children can make or break them They know that the information they expose their children to can make or break them They know that the activities that they engage their children in can make or break them Yes, they may be rare, but they are there!
Good parents never blindly love their children into sick people By buying them food that endangers their health Good parents never blindly love their children into gullibles By exposing them to information that endangers their imagination and actions
Good parents never blindly love their children into criminals By exposing them to immoral activities that endangers their sanity and dignity Good parents never blindly love their children into sluggards By withholding from them the principles of civility and responsibility
Yes, the times have changed and the world is no longer the same But good parents know that the sanctity of human life still remains the same And as such, they know that they still need to master the rules of the parenting game Or otherwise God and the future generation will blame and put them to shame
Good parents know that children are not mere by-products of romantic pleasures But are rather priceless treasures whose real value to the universe can't be measured Good parents are builders of destinies rather than creators of miseries Yes, good parents may be rare, but they are there!
©Brian Kazungu, 16 March 2017