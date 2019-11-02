Good parents are the custodians of human values

They are reservoirs and conduits of life saving principles

To them, the wellbeing and success of their children is their mandate

Yes, they may be rare, but they are there!

Good parents know that the food that they feed their children can make or break them

They know that the information they expose their children to can make or break them

They know that the activities that they engage their children in can make or break them

Yes, they may be rare, but they are there!

Good parents never blindly love their children into sick people

By buying them food that endangers their health

Good parents never blindly love their children into gullibles

By exposing them to information that endangers their imagination and actions

Good parents never blindly love their children into criminals

By exposing them to immoral activities that endangers their sanity and dignity

Good parents never blindly love their children into sluggards

By withholding from them the principles of civility and responsibility

Yes, the times have changed and the world is no longer the same

But good parents know that the sanctity of human life still remains the same

And as such, they know that they still need to master the rules of the parenting game

Or otherwise God and the future generation will blame and put them to shame

Good parents know that children are not mere by-products of romantic pleasures

But are rather priceless treasures whose real value to the universe can't be measured

Good parents are builders of destinies rather than creators of miseries

Yes, good parents may be rare, but they are there!

©Brian Kazungu, 16 March 2017