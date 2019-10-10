ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.10.2019 General News

UG VC Sexual Harassment Allegations

By News Desk
Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Vice Chancellor for the University of Ghana, Prof Ebenezer Owusu has rubbished allegations of sexual harassment against him by CEO of Africa Integras Andrea Pizziconi.

In a tweet, Andrea Pizziconi alleged that the BBC Africa Eye’s ‘Sex for grade’ documentary which implicated two lecturers of the university for sexually harassing students resonates deeply with her.

But Prof Owusu says the woman is only bitter.

More soon...

—Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Ashanti Region Has Regretted Voting For Akufo-Addo – NDC Cha...
5 hours ago

Alajo Coup: Treason Felony Charge ’Lack Substance’ – Suspect...
7 hours ago

body-container-line