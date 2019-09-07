4th National Development Forum Held

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has held its 4th National Development Forum under the theme: Mastering Technology for Innovation and Transformation of Ghana's Future.

Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei, the Chairman for the Commission in his remarks stressed the need for the younger generation to be involved in the national development planning agenda towards the realization of agenda 100.

"We need to engage and involve the youth in technology, innovation, and transformation conversation now for a better future"

Dr. Thomas Mensah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Silicon Valley of Ghana, a renowned inventor in chemical engineering and co-inventor of the fibreoptic cable has stressed on the need that "Ghana must move into 21st century now".

The Inventor touches on some key factors that we must consider towards as nation, which is the development of technology and innovation as in moving from the current state of Ghana to becoming a vibration isolation hub, for example, innovation of having fibreoptic cables beneath railway lines; so that everywhere we are, we can access the Internet.

Dr. Mensah noted that there would be 400.000 jobs created through the building of a new aviation hub in Kumasi: "nanotechnology commercialization is the next after fabriotics; there would be larger culverts constructed underground all over in Accra to curb flooding when it rains".

He mentioned an issue related to border security where drones would be very useful in monitoring our borders and offshore security.

Prof. Samuel Owusu-Ofori, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Chairman for the programme said that "the current technology may not be viable in the next twenty to twenty-five years to come, but, rather needs to be on implementation level, since technology belongs to the youth.

Prof. Samuel Mensah Sackey, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, from Technology Park Programme has called on government intervention in technology for innovation and transformation by assisting and creating avenues for the youth to boost technology towards Ghana's future.

Ms. Farida Nana Efua Bedwei, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Logiciel Ghana Ltd, indicated the need to break through the World of Technology is crucial, and has therefore, cautioned that "we must be careful not to leave a huge chunk of people behind, the need to address some of these issues critical; let's not deceive ourselves, we must think of how to involve them and how to get down to their level".

"As we develop these technologies, we must bear in mind the down-trodden in society, since they form the core of our society" she indicated.

"If we are not careful; we might end up creating an elite society towards technological advancements, thereby leaving the larger sector of illiterate/ marginalized groups behind, which would not go down well with us a people" Ms. Bedwei cautioned.

"Until we deal with that aspect of our culture; we can't go anywhere, we need to empower them especially women and build to their needs to create impact," she said.