Wheel Of Freebies Is Spinning At Achimota Mall

Close on the heels of the exciting ‘Money in the Box’ promotion, Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) has decided to pamper customers further with incredible gifts and giveaways for shoppers who have the muscle to Spin the Wheel.

Adult shoppers, after showing proof of purchase of a minimum of Ghc100 in any of the stores, qualify to test their luck on a wheel which instantly offers the spinner one of a variety of gift items. Shoppers are eligible for as many spins as possible within a day so long as they show the necessary proof of purchase.

“With Spin the Wheel, our customers’ shopping experience does not end with the purchase. Not at all. The thrill begins after shopping, when they enter the exciting game of testing their luck on the wheel for some of the branded gift items,” said Marketing Manager, Anthony Asamoah.

The wheel has been busy spinning instantaneous freebies for shoppers since it was outdoored a week ago and, according to Centre Management, will continue to spin giveaways for the next three weeks.

The ARC wheel of fun and fortune is itself, one of a kind, whose pointer, instead of stopping on straight prizes at the end of a spin, would stop on one of a variety of eight curious activities to which the spinner must comply. Some of the activities read: “Dance for your prize”, “Nominate a friend to pick your prize” and “You have won!”.

“We are very passionate about making our customers feel good and we do this by regularly infusing some amusement and excitement into the overall shopping experience here. Since Friday, it has been such a delight to watch shoppers enjoy themselves on the wheel,” Asamoah said.

“What makes ‘Spin the Wheel’ so exciting and rewarding is the Sidewalk Sale running alongside it. Quite a number of our stores have cut prizes and are offering their customers incredible deals and bargains. It’s a special sale and everything is within arm’s reach……. on the sidewalk,” says the Marketing Manager.

Indeed, to give more fillip to the ‘Spin the Wheel’ campaign, a special sidewalk sale has just been launched by Centre Management and the tenants which offers customers incredible price slashes of between 5 and 60 percent for assorted categories of merchandise currently on display out on the sidewalks.

To mention but a few, Ashfoam for instance, has announced a 20% cut in mattresses, curtains and linen; Starlite is on the Sidewalks selling laptops, microwaves, cameras, printers and electric kettles and irons at between 10 and 30 percent discount rates, while the popular fashion clothes store Nallem has announced whopping price cuts of up to 60% for sidewalk sale shoppers.

Stores like Bata is offering 20% discounts to customers for first purchase and 30% for second purchases; Jet has announced special deal packages from 25% way up to 50% for all apparels and footwear; Electronic Hub says it has chipped off prices on home appliances and mobile phones from between 2% to 10%, while AndySarp has discounted cost of all office desks, TV stands and swivel chairs by up to 10%.

Bosch has announced progressive discounts starting from 5% up to 10% on its high efficiency fridges, electric irons and microwaves, while Body Basic Cosmetics, besides its 10% discount on all products, is generously offering free make-up stints for customers who make purchases of over Ghc100. Body Basics Gym is also out on the sidewalk, offering 10% to 20% price cuts on selected items like supplements and probiotic yoghurt.

Even the recreational tenants like Achimota’s 7D Simulator Cinema and the popular children’s game haven, ARA, have refused to be left out of the special sidewalk sale experience. While ARA has slashed prices for its outdoor playground by half, the 7D cinema is admitting families of five at the cost of 4 persons and serves free popcorn for such families.