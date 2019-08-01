Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.08.2019 Libya

Libya unity govt protests at 'untruths' in UN report

By AFP
Libya's UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. By FETHI BELAID (POOL/AFP)
1 HOUR AGO LIBYA
Libya's UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. By FETHI BELAID (POOL/AFP)

Libya's Government of National Accord has protested at what it said were "untruths" in UN envoy Ghassan Salame's latest report on the conflict in the North African country.

Fayed al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognised GNA which is based in Tripoli, summoned Salame on Wednesday "to deliver a protest note over untruths" in his report to the United Nations Security Council, it said.

Salame, in a videoconference on Monday, raised the alarm over "the increasing frequency of attacks on Mitiga", the Libyan capital's only functioning airport.

"Several of these attacks have come perilously close to hitting civilian aircraft with passengers on board," he said.

Salame urged "the authorities in Tripoli to cease using the airport for military purposes and for the attacking forces to halt immediately their targeting of it".

Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli between GNA forces and fighters of military strongman General Khalifa Haftar.

Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital on April 4, according to the World Health Organization.

TOP STORIES

Do The Needful If You Fail To Produce The Missing Takoradi G...

1 hour ago

U/W/R: New Police Commander Charged To Instil Discipline Amo...

2 hours ago

body-container-line