Voters Ambush Binduri NDC Constituency Chairman Over Fraud

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), will laugh at the wrong side of it month should delegates endorse the candidature of Azimbe Simon Aruku, one of the five contenders gunning to lead the umbrella party in the Binduri Constituency ahead of the 2020 polls as its parliamentary candidate.

Simon Azimbe Aruku, the incumbent Binduri Constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, per the party's structure is suppose to resign and hand over all party properties including the Mahindra pick-up vehicle in his possession to the party before filling his nomination form, has already had his integrity badly soiled following his alleged coaching of his younger brother, one Emmanuel Azimbe Abugri who has allegedly duped hundreds of individuals of their hard-earned monies running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Simon Azimbe Aruku, this portal understand is gasping and bleeding financially with all hope buried beyond reach, as victims of his younger brother's scam rain undiluted curses on him daily.

His younger brother, Emmanuel Azimbe Abugri, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Azimbe Hospital, allegedly issued FAKE contract documents to his unsuspecting victims and duped them.

He equally owns chains of private laboratories in the upper East region and a Maternity home in Bolgatanga.

The party, according to information available to this portal has equally been petitioned to disqualify him(Simon Azimbe Aruku).

Victims of his brother's gargantuan scandal swore heaven and Earth, threatening to employ all means available to make sure the NDC losses the Binduri seat should delegates approves the candidature of Simon Azimbe.

Aloud cry of poor and helpless victims reaching this portal from Binduri indicates that voters are ready to punish the NDC with Simon Azimbe Aruku as a Parliamentary candidate.

"It is insulting, to say the least. Your brother had duped poor men and women and here you are, paying thousands of cedis to contest as a parliamentary candidate.? People are not serious. A victim fumed.

"We know that it's the delegates who will decide, so for now, we are waiting, but let Simon win this contest and we will teach the NDC a bitter lesson." A victim told this portal.

It's highly alleged that Simon Azimbe Aruku in a bit to protect his integrity, deceived victims of his brother's scam that everyone will soon be paid and that his younger brother had bought ambulances for the state and will soon be paid accordingly, but upon waiting for close to a year without any sign of payment, victims who form majority of voters in Binduri and other constituencies in the region are muscle itching ready to show Azimbe Simon the power of the thumb and the NDC as a party.

Some victims told this portal that Emmanuel Azimbe Abugri used Bawumia's wife name and duped them.

A pressure group is calling on the police to arrest Simon Azimbe Aruku. Meanwhile, nation-wide submissions of nominations ends today.

BY Alhaji Bayola Bayola

