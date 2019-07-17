Campaign Against Vigilante Groups:

A Secondment To The Call On Government To Disband Vigilantism: Prosper Kofi Agboga

Slogan: Stop Vigilantism Now: Let’s Walk The Talk

The peace and security of our land is being threatened by a few miscreants who go all out to the defense of their pay masters to subvert the sovereign will of the majority who have the right to choose their leaders.

In our current political system, such hooligans are sponsored to unleash painful and deadly weapons on innocent people who supposedly share different views or opinions about them and their political affiliations. Where lies our democratic rights? Where lies our rule of law? Where lies our freedom and responsible speech? And where lies our commonest freedom “the right to life”.

Now! is the system of impunity. All you need to do is to hide under a political colour, shoot and kill indiscriminately, have media attention for a few days and we will all go and sleep. Once your crime wears a political colour, your issues won’t receive tough punishment.

Day after day, the credibility of our judicial system is being questioned by ordinary people. This is no light an issue. Individuals take policing of their lives into their own hands and the state Police are not trusted any more. The way we are going about it is scary as we all want to possess fire arms. Are we all professionals in handling weapons? Hmm. To say the list is what happened in the recent VGMA where our entertainment nearly turn bloody. If this growing concerns are not addressed, this beautiful nation will be pinged into civil war. Ghana Must Sit Up.

We destroy all our public offices with partisan politics and “murder our own leaders” with fabricated stories, with insults, with assaults and concoction of lies. We kill good visions of our leaders and demonize their efforts, yet we are hoping to see a new and a prosperous nation. Mirage!

We promote people of our own political affiliations to the helm of affairs against competence, long service and work experience that could trigger the nation’s development and work peace.

Unless the President of the republic of Ghana cease to appoint His Inspector General of Police, and allow the police administration to select their own leader, the citizenry will not stop criticizing the Police administration of being politically bias.

Until we all agree as a nation to cut down powers vested in the politicians and allow our institutions to work devoid of who comes to power, our nations development will not see the desired growth we all want. The Over dependence on the instructions of politicians is the root of vigilantism.

Stop Vigilantism Now! Ghana Must Sit Up.

Stop violence Now! and let Peace Reign in our Country.

Written By Prosper Kofi Agboga.

Sogakofe Senior High (SOGASCO).

A campaigner against Vigilantism and all manner of violence.