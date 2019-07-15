MONEY Is The Only Source Of Happiness--Prophet Badu Kobi

Head Pastor of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has revealed that money is the only source of happiness.

According to the popular man of God, it’s God who gives money, thereby, when he gives you money he also gives you protection to enjoy the money so you can appreciate him.

Pastor Badu Kobi made this assertion while speaking as a guest on award-winning show, ”Restoration’ hosted by Stacy Amoateng on Joy Prime TV on the topic, ‘Christianity and Money'.

“Any man of God, who teaches his congregation to take risk concerning money is teaching them about the world. In our Kingdom, we don’t take a risk, when God gives you money he also gives you protection to enjoy it so that you can appreciate him”.Pastor Badu said.

“What I will tell everyone is that, if you want to have a smile, Money”.Pastor Badu Kobi advised as sighted by RazzNews.com