Vacate From Our Land Before We Descend On You -Prempeh College Old Students Warns Encroachers

The managing director of Onward Ghana Limited and a secretary to Prempeh College Old Students batch 2000 year group, Mr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi has called on all the stakeholders of Prempeh college to join hands and take the students through job creation, career guidance, and council orientation.

Mr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi was speaking at the launching of a batch 2000-year-old student group in relations to the upcoming 20 years anniversary.

He called on the government to introduce a course which will help the students to have an internship in the various workplaces whiles they're still in junior high school which will help the students to have working exposure while they are still in school

He further, issued a statement of caution to those who are doing businesses in front of Prempeh college to "vacate now" before they take action against them.

Mr. Adu Gyamfi bemoans why the authorities of the school have allowed all sought of business to take place around the school especially the front view of the school.

We are not fighting the traders, all that we are asking for is that the traders vacate from the school land as we are planning to develop the place to give it a good look.

He hinted the group is going to talk to stakeholders and the authorities of the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly to help drive the encroachers from the school land.

We are planning to seek assistance from the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly and the police to assist us, we will again demonstrate to register our displeasure to those traders who are doing businesses around the school since their activities disrupt teaching and learning...