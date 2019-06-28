PDS Injects GHC15m To Boost Power Supply In  Oti Region

The absence of electricity, combined with the high poverty levels in rural areas of Oti and Volta Regions, constrains economic development and hampers improvements in living standards.

The importance of investing in basic rural infrastructure, such as electricity, as part of the national development agenda, remained the biggest challenged.

Recognizing this, the Power Distribution Services (PDS), has made rural electrification one of its highest priorities and injected a total of GH¢15.6 million to upgrade power infrastructure in the Oti and parts of Volta regions in the last five months this year-January to May 2019.

The investment is expected to massively boost electricity supply to deprived communities and improve existing networks in the two regions.

PDS undertook serious system upgrades and project expansions which included low voltage extensions and also transformer injections and replacements in the eleven operational districts of PDS in the regions within the period.

Mr. Delali Oklu, General Manager of PDS, said some of the capital intensive investment in the Volta/Oti regions include upgrading the 33KV Nkonya feeder from Alavanyo Dzogbedze to Akplamafu, creating a link from Gbi-Akplamafu to Gbi-Wegbe and creating a separate mini hydro dam at Alavanyo Abeheniase.

He told Journalists in Accra last Monday, 36 low voltage extension works were carried out to serve some communities without electricity at the cost of GH¢3,044,717.89.

Mr. Oklu explained that, the extension covered works such as planting of poles and stringing of low voltage lines.

He hinted PDS plans to invest more to make electricity network robust and efficient, especially during rainstorms.

The PDS Rural Electrification Project is in line with the Self Help Rural Electrification project started in 2015 by the previous government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) .

The Self Help Project is aimed at supporting the provision of sustainable and efficient rural electrification service by ensuring that the electricity distribution companies like GRiDCo prepared, executed and operated rural electrification as part of their regular commercial operations.