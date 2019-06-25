Refugees In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Declare Themselves As Terrorists, As Asylum Reason

About 70 refugees in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) have declared themselves as terrorists to prevent their deportation but in court, their claims are proved baseless.

The Attorney General Dusseldorf complains about a flood of criminal cases against refugees who falsely pretend to be terrorists. "Unfortunately, we often experience that," reports the spokesman for the Central Counter-Terrorism Unit in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Daniel Vollmert.

Since the department was founded with eleven prosecutors in April 2018, about 70 fake refugees have been identified. "Most were unsuccessful, because people in the course of the proceedings of their representations at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees move away and report exactly the opposite," said Attorney, Daniel Vollmert.

As an example, he mentions a trial of the 7th State Security Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf against a 21-year-old Afghan. He initially alleged that he was involved in a bomb attack in Kabul in July 2014 as a member of the Islamist Taliban militias. Eleven Afghan soldiers died in the attack. On April 25, the Senate released him. In the process, the defendant claimed to have invented everything to increase the chances of being recognized as a refugee. Apparently, people from his environment had advised him to do the trick with the false pretense.

According to media reports in countries such as Afghanistan, terror suspects often face unreasonable treatment such as torture or the death penalty according to German legal understanding. They are therefore not deported. If convicted in Germany, the refugees face imprisonment of up to ten years.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)