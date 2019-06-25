UCC Distance Education Is Bogus And Sub-Standard?

Distance Education (henceforth D/E) is a globally accepted legitimate system of receiving tertiary education. It's traditional target groups are workers who can't quit work for school, financially contricted persons who wish to make money while schooling and in Ghana, persons with 'weak' grades.

The 'quality' of the certificate awarded from D/E in UCC is fast becoming a subject of controversy especially because of the insufficient job opportunities vrs 'abundant graduates' in the system where a certificate's quality can help with job procurement. Any education-bias person broods about UCC's D/E due to a number of 'logical' reasons.

First, WASSCE results that are not acceptable in the regular stream gets accepted in the distance system, how come? If someone, by his WASSCE result, is considered 'unfit' to pursue a programme like B.ED Mathematics, BA English, etc. why should such be accepted to pursue same programme by D/E. Is that to mean, with D/E, anything goes?

Second, what kind of programme is, for example, *Bachelor of Education (Psychology and Educational Foundation) in Social Studies?* Which department will a holder of such qualification function at the work place, the Education, Psychology or Social Studies department? Meanwhile, other graduates from the regular stream, hold B.ED Social Studies, BA Psychology, etc. Why can't same 'proper' programmes be replicated in the Distance system?

Third, only PhD holders are to lecture in the regular stream, hence, lecturers with Master's Degrees are 'forced' to enroll on various PhD programmes both locally and abroad. But, at the various UCC Study Centres where degree programmes are offered, teachers, many of whom have 'just Bachelor's degree' are teaching. Are we serious? A 'degree holder' teaching a 'degree student'.

A Nigerian Professor says Ghana's education is 'inferior' and we are all running after his head as if he has lied. Is it not true? Where in the world can a Bachelor's Degree holder teach and supervise the thesis of a student pursuing a Bachelor's degree if not UCC D/E?

UCC, can you reform, restructure and rename some of your programmes in terms of admission requirement, quality of lecturers and the 'names' of the programmes? As of now, the quality of a UCC D/E Degree cannot compare to a Diploma from a Teacher Training, Nursing or Polytechnic.

Your students are suffering and employers don't respect the certificate. Distance Education is NOT a substitute tertiary education.

Counsellor Daniel Fenyi

(Counsellor/Educationist)