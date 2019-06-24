IRAG rolls out measures to safeguard Ghana's security system.

Islamic Research Association Ghana (IRAG) has taken another giant step by partnering with the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service to launch Anti-Terrorism and Anti- Violence Project in Ghana.

The event which was also supported by Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana(IPASEC) was aimed at educating and equipping the Ghanaian people with some knowledge of Anti-Terrorism and to protect the peace and stability of the country.

Speaking at the event, Chief Superintendent Raymond Adofiem, Head of the Counter Terrorism Unit of Ghana Police Service, entreated Ghanaians endeavour to report suspicious activities around their environments to the Security Agencies to ensure the safety of the citizenry.

The Chief Superintendent also cautioned the media against their reportage that propagates terrorist activities, adding that, “media reports has escalated terrorism activities and even thrown countries into wars.”

This he said, the media should change their narrative on issues regarding terrorism and work with the various security agencies and stakeholders in the country to providing solutions to the problems of terrorism.

“Ghana is very peaceful and not under any territories threat and so people should allay their fears”.

However, he also urged the public to have faith in the various security agencies across the country.

“I am asking the public to have faith in the security services, comply with the law, stay away from violence and give information to these agencies to ensure that the country is safe and peaceful”.

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam in launching the project called on Ghanaians to embrace peace and support the security agencies in the country to ensure stability is prevailed across the country.

The Chief Imam said Ghana was blessed and urged Ghanaians to be tolerant with each other.

The Executive Director of the Islamic Research Association Huzair Mohammed Harmis, in his speech stated unequivocally that none of the holy wars or jihad was initiated by the Prophet and his followers and that all the wars they engaged in were defensive other than offensive.

However, he cautioned the Ghanaian community especially the youth not to allow themselves to be lured into any acts of terrorism in the name of religion.

He also called on government, individuals and other organizations to support the Islamic Research Association Ghana in order to help scale-up the sensitization in the country.

By:Isaac Kofi Dzokpo