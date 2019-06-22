NDC Tariffs Vrs. NPP Tariffs: Who Is Who?

I hesitate to do comparative tariff politics that seek to equalize a marginal increase in electricity tariffs. Be that as it may, if you have vicious assigns of the opposition who have taken on a consistent and shameless pattern of making a big deal out of nothing, it imposes a duty to revisit the chapter of broken promises that sent the Ghanaian reeling heavy under economic quagmire and general maladministration.

The NDC in 2008 and 2012 undertook a covenant with the Ghanaian people as they promised in their manifestos to:

1. Increase the installed generation capacity of the country to 5000 megawatts and FAILED at it.

2. To bolster efficiency to bring down tariffs yet suffocated Ghanaians with over 300% increment in tariffs.

3. To ensure stable and uninterrupted power supply to households and industries but backslided the country into a state of darkness and energy crisis.

4. apply financial integrity and transparency in the energy sector yet the sector is one prime space that suffered tremendously at the hands of the CREATE, LOOT AND SHARE brigade under the eight year rulership of the NDC.

Under the substandard and deceitful governance of the NDC, not only were we burdened with high priced electricity tariffs. On top of that, we were not also guaranteed the favor of even a full day stable power supply.

Upon the advent of the Nana Addo led NPP government, the administration was faced with the responsibility to undo the bitter traces of the NDC on the Ghanaian people. In doing that, among other things, electricity tariffs were reduced:17.5% for domestic users and 30% for industrial users.

The NDC were not measured in their expression of doubts about the reduction until the ordinary citizens attested to how the reduction is putting money back in their pockets. Seemingly, the NDC is perturbed by the minutest action of the irenic President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Even when he coughs.

It is instructive to note that the recent announcement of 11.7% increment purposefully to sustain the solvency of service providers is way lower than the 17.5% reduction in March, 2018. In effect and analytically there is still a reduction of about 6% even today.

The system was able to endure 15 months reduction due to superior competent management. The truth remains that Ghana today is far better than Ghana yesterday as inherited by this government.

BY Matin Abdallah(UG-TESCON President) Writes.