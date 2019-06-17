Child Rights International Petitions Parliament Over Missing Takoradi Girls

Child Rights International (CRI) says it will intensify its pressure on all the country's security agencies until the three missing Takoradi girls are found.

According to the Executive Director of CRI, Mr Bright Appiah, the Organisation will not give up in its quest to get all hands on deck in reuniting the girls with their families.

Reports available to ModernGhana indicates that 2000 Ghanaians have signed asking Parliament to summon the security agencies as well as the Ministry for Gender and Social Protection to brief Ghanaians on progress regarding the missing Takoradi girls.

CRI through its statement says kidnapping cases have social responsibility obligations of which the state must take note off.

A portion of the statement intimated that the state has only focused its attention on the criminal side without considering the social obligations to the family.

It’s been 11 months since the three young ladies namely; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson, and Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie went missing from their various homes in Takoradi in the Western Region but there has been no sign of them returning.