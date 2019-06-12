Ghana To Fully Eradicate Child Labour By 2025

The Government has reiterated its commitment to ensure that all forms of child labour are eradicated in Ghana by the year 2025.

The government has therefore called for effective and collaborative efforts from the media, Civil Society Organisations [CSOs] and all stakeholders in the fight against child labour in order to achieve the objective of wiping the canker from the shores of Ghana.

Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Bright Wireko Brobby noted that Ghana has made tremendous strides in the fight over the years and that it is time for the country to consolidate its achievements.

The Deputy Minister who was addressing participants at the media launching of the 2019 World Day against Child Labour singled out the media as a key stakeholder in the fight.

He said the media has a crucial role to play by disseminating information on the negative effects of child labor and the strives been made by stakeholders to help create awareness.

The objective of the celebration was to look at the progress made over the years as well as what needs to be done to ensure full realization of the goals and targets set by government and its collaborators.

Ghana, he said has over the years continue to advance social justice and decent work ethics and that we need not to relent on our current success but to maximize on our efforts to achieve more.

He therefore called for the need to provide fresh zeal in the fight and to support children to realize their dreams.

Mr Wereko Brobby added that when children are supported to follow and achieve their dreams, we boost their efforts to become responsible and productive citizens since following their dreams makes them independent which urges them to aspire to the top.

Several speakers took turns to address participants on the hazardous and negative effects of child labour and the need for collaborative efforts to eradicate it in Ghana and the world at large.

According to Mr Kwame Karikari, an International Labour Organisation [ILO] rep at the function, his outfit is committed to partner Ghana in improving social justice and decent work ethics.

He added his voice on the need for stakeholders to collaborate to eradicate the canker which according to him has been a thorn in the flesh of many third world countries including Ghana.

Ghana, he noted as compared to other African nations is making tremendous strides in that direction but more needs to be done if the country would like to fully eradicate the canker by the year 2025.

The ILO representative said ‘’ Ghana has the opportunity to ensure that the rights of children as enshrined in the constitution is given to them by the year 2025’’. ‘’The 2025 target as set by Ghana should not only be an enviable goal but achievable’’.

This year’s World Day Against Child labour is been held under the global theme: Children Shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams whilst Ghana’s theme is: consolidating efforts, children must work on dreams and not in fields.

The Day shall be celebrated in Ghana at Efijuasi, in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday 12th June 2019