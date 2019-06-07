Kintampo South MP Slams Akufo-Addo Over Anti-Feminist Comment

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo South in the Bono East Region, Hon. Felicia Adjei has descended heavily on President Akufo-Addo over his controversial comments against women in Ghana at a forum in Canada.

Her comment follows a statement made by President Akufo-Addo, who said Ghanaian women are not dynamic enough to be part of national decision making tables.

The President in his contribution at the Conference in Canada, said he is yet to see dynamism in Ghanaian women.

“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions,” he said.

The President’s comments have been heavily criticised by some Ghanaian women local and abroad who felt jilted.

In a statement signed by the Kintampo South MP, she described President Akufo-Addo's comments as most unfortunate.

According to her, the President's comments are one of the very low moments in the history of Ghana.

"I have taken time to carefully watch and ardently listen to the submissions by all participants especially my president, His Excellency William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and I must state emphatically that it was disappointing and one of the very low moments in Ghana’s history in our bid to ensure women are considered equal partners in the development process of our dear nation", the statement opined.

Hon. Felicia Adjei who is a Member of Gender Committee in Parliament stated that President Akufo-Addo failed to use the Golden opportunity given to him to spell out what steps he has intended to adopt to advance the course of Ghanaian women.

"As a woman, a mother, and a daughter I sincerely think our president failed to cease the golden opportunity handed him to spell out what steps he as president intend to adopt if he hasn’t done anything yet to advance women’s cause but instead, it was a blame game to lay the blame at the door of women, as not showing enough activism and dynamism to warrant a seat at the decision making table", she worried.

She emphasized "...That assertion alone by the president confirms that conditions are being placed in the way of women before they can earn a call, which is most unfortunate".

She continued, "In summary, our president’s suggestion on the international stage was that the over 52% Ghanaian women have not done enough to warrant a call into decision making process at a time when as a woman, I thought we have done enough and demonstrated our capacity and capability to do well wherever we are placed to advance our nation’s development."

