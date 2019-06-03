GH Media SRC Presents Excellence Awards 2019

Gh Media Students' Representative Council (SRC) is set to host the 1st edition of the Excellence Awards 2019 on Friday,14th June, 2019 under the theme, "Awarding Excellence".

In an interview with the SRC President, Tracy Preprah, the award scheme is to honour hardworking and desirous students.

She stated that the awards scheme will bring together the entire student body, former students, celebrities, Media houses and the general public.

The 1st edition of Gh Media SRC Excellence Awards will be hosted by Jay Kwadwo Dasebre (JKD) and stage performances will include Do the Dance Hitmaker Eddie Khae, Capasta, Elorm Gh, Nautyca and many more.

Also, media personalities such as Akuma Mama Zimbi (Women Activist), Miz Debbie (Radio / TV personality), Cross Mark Marketing (Btl Marketing) and others to be honoured.