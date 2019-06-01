The Free SHS We Wanted Or We Got?

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Malcom X.

The essence of education is never an issue to be debated on. Generations and civilizations of old knew this and as such gave critical attention to it. Fortunately, beliefs were not disappointed and shuttered; the future proved that investing into education is worth it at all times. There is never a development in any place outside of education. The importance of education cannot be overemphasized.

Ghana for a long period now has been a nation other nations looked up to in terms of education in sub-Saharan Africa. This has been as a result of the perpetual excellent outcome in the annual West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). Sadly, this great feat might be a thing of the past in no time from now if not carefully reconsidered and restructured.

The commencement of the 2018/ 2019 academic year will see first year students enrolled into Senior High Schools running a shift system termed as "double track". The Vice President of the nation, Dr Bawumia likened it to multiple church services witnessed in our country, very sad and unfortunate! This unfortunate happening has been as a result of the advocating of a Free SHS education in the country by the present government with one key question consistently asked, is it for good or it is to fulfill a campaign promise? Three months break that will deny students access to studies in the classroom, the inability to predict current and future challenges before implementation showcasing a great dearth in the planning process among others seems to ratify the latter answer to the question posed.

Who is to be blamed for this? Is it the lazy parents who are advocating for this because it is free or our hypocritical leaders who are deceiving all that everything is sound and alright? ...to be continued.

By Asamoah Isaac Eli