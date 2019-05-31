'Mie Kukum' Demo Hit Volta

A pessure group, Coalition of Healthcare Delivery Monitors and some members of Ghana's political parties have joined forces to stage a mammoth demonstration at Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The group indicated that they demonstrating to draw the attention of the government to the bizarre health care system and non-functioning of the health insurance scheme in the region

"Members of the group explained that “MIE KUKUM” literally means we are dying, therefore “we find it necessary to forgo our work, clad ourselves in red apparels, hit the streets and let the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo know we are not pleased with how his administration has ruined the NHIS scheme, " some members said.

They intimated, “Common paracetamol is not available in most of our hospitals. People go to the hospital with the insurance cards yet no results, we have to pay for the prescribed drugs, we are now experiencing cash and carry in the region”.

Meanwhile, some politicians such as Mr. Benjamin Kpodo (MP, Ho Central), Edem Agbana (NDC Deputy National Youth Organiser) and Mr. James Gunu (NDC Volta Regional Secretary) were seen among the group of demonstrators.