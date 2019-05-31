World Inspiring Network and Church of Pentecost greatly Impact Osunu Dompe Methodist Primary School.

A survey carried out by World Inspiring Network in November last year found it a matter of urgency to visit Osunu Dompe, a deprived community in the Greater Accra, region. On their visitation, a team of the network found out that the community had only one primary school that starts from Nursery to class four (4). It was heartbreaking and so pathetic to see almost all class four pupils still using slates as their writing tool. They were without any writing tools but chalks on slates – a strong low point against the SDGs which demands that there should be good Education for all. “We, therefore, got challenged to embark on an outreach project titled ‘journey of Love’ to this community with every support they got,” stated Maxwell Odonkor, founder of the group.

World Inspiring Network is a registered charitable Non-Governmental Organization established to make a generational impact through volunteerism and patriotism. The team consists of young and vibrant youth who are passionate about providing solutions to most of Africa’s challenges. The team focuses mainly on the first six (6) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), including No Poverty, No Hunger, Good Health, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation. With the primary aim of working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 which is ensuring quality education, World Inspiring Network and The Church of Pentecost, PUC Assembly on Saturday 25th May, 2019 donated educational items to Osunu Dompe Methodist Primary School, in Osunu Dompe a suburb of Accra in the capital of Ghana. Led by the president and founder of the foundation Maxwell Odonkor, staff of the school and the student received the items which included school bags, books, pencils, pencils and drawing equipment with cheers. With joy upon receiving the items, the headmistress of the school Mrs. Theresa Adjetey, expressed gratitude to the leadership of World Inspiring Network for their gesture and called on other Non-Governmental Organizations to emulate the gesture and support institutions in their localities. She added that most non-governmental organizations promised to support but they end up disappointing them.

The team didn't go to support the school only but also went with clothes, food items and many more which was donated to the entire members of Osunu Dompe Community. "This is the first time we have received a donation in our community, we never had a dream of this kind of love. We are very grateful to you for the items. These will go a long way towards helping the community young ones stay in school, be motivated and learn well towards their future. May God strengthen the foundation as you continue to help other communities and institutions," the Chief expressed with joy. The event ended successfully through the support of other partners which include, Maxibern Digital, Barima TV, YouSort World, Jopep Estate Developers, Church of Pentecost and support from some individual Donors.

Source: www.worldinspiringnetwork.org

Editor: Theophilus Quaicoe