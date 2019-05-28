The Sharks Quiz – Opoku Ware School, Pope John Senior High To Meet To the final

The stage is set for the final of the all-round academic competition – The Sharks Quiz, after 13 weeks of exciting contests from some of the best public and international high schools in the country.

The much-awaited final will feature an impressive Opoku Ware team against a composed side from Pope John Senior High and Seminary. The two catholic schools had very interesting pairings in the lead up to the final. While Opoku Ware School beat Bolgatanga Senior High, Presbyterian Boys-Legon and Adisadel College to make it to the final stage, Pope John overcame Methodist Girls, DPS International and Ghana Christian International High to reach the finals.

The prize at stake includes a $40,000 scholarship from Academic City College to one outstanding student as well as 5,000GHS cash prize for school, science and multimedia gadgets for school, an all-expense paid trip to the beautiful Zaina lodge among others.

The Sharks Quiz is developed by Africa Schools Online, and endorsed by the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences. The Sharks board is headed by Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf.

Old Mutual, Ashesi University, Webster University-Ghana, Family Health Medical School and Academic City are the main sponsors of the competition while Indomie Ghana, Ecampus, Dext Technology, Zepto, B5 and Zaina are associate sponsors. The quiz is open to all schools in Ghana at the junior and senior high level.

Watch the final of The Sharks Quiz with host Patrick Kwabena Stephenson this Friday at 2.30pm on TV3 (DSTV 279) and a repeat on Sunday at 4.30pm.