Ghana Could Face Severe Water Crisis In Next 10years Over Galamsey Menace—Afenyo Markin

Board Chairman of Ghana Water Company Limited and Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency Alex Afenyo Markin reacting to some questions at the public lecture at Jayee University College on “the state of Ghanaian water bodies, said Ghana could face severe water challenges in the next ten years if illegal mining is not stopped.

“If we don’t stop galamsey activities, Ghana would have to import water from overseas or engage in desalination to get clean drinking water” the Board Chairman noted.

“This is not about Ghana Water Company, Ghana Water is a mere subset of the whole equation” Afenyo Markin mentioned.

According to him, the era of playing politics with issues of illegal mining should be stopped, adding that Ghana is not ready to engage in desalination.

He indicated that the Agricultural Sector, cocoa industries among others will collapse due to the lack of clean water.

The Member of Parliament also mentioned that the Ghana Water Company Limited has recently embarked on some reforms.

He further explained that the introduction of a new metering system by the company will help reduce distribution losses.

“Individuals can now use the internet and some apps to help pay their bills”

He also indicated that the GWCL is faced with some challenges despite the reforms.

According to him some of the old filters at the treatment plant are weak and must be changed in order to help in the treatment of water.

“At the Weija Water Treatment plant, for instance, some of the filters are old but we are doing our best to change them” the MP added.

Another challenge GWCL is facing is that most of the industries at the Tema enclave, for instance, pay less money and consume more.