Sanitation Ministry Increases Water Access To 8,800 Low-Income Households

“The project has thus exceeded the target population by 44,336 representing 8,800 households, thirteen clear months before the end of its duration in May 2020”, the sector minister said.

Madam Dapaah said a total of 406 School Sanitation facilities, including girls changing rooms were targeted under the project out of which 251 have been completed and handed over to the beneficiary schools.

The remaining 155 facilities are on average at 92% completion with 406 facilities are expected to serve a total of 163,000 school pupils, she added.

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecelia Abena Dapaah

The minister reiterated that “another significant achievement under the GAMA Project is the improvement in drainage at the Mallam Junction thus significantly reducing the perennial flooding which had bedevilled the area since time immemorial.

“The project intervention involved the construction of box culvert across the Kaneshie-Kasoa section of the road. A similar intervention is also ongoing at the Kaneshie First-Light at 70% completion, which is expected to reduce the incidence of flooding”.

Madam Dapaah believes the cumulative impact of these approaches and interventions has manifested in the most recently released Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) report of 2017/2018 by the Ghana Statistical Service.

“In this report, access to improved sanitation has increased from 15% to 21% nationally,” she said.

