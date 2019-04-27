Rahaman Submits His Nomination Form

KADIRI ABDUL-RAHAMAN

First of all, let me thank the Almighty Allah for his endless mercies and for making today possible for all of us. I thank you also, my friends and supporters who have thronged here today to rally behind me your unflinching support and love despite your busy schedules, I remain grateful.

Fridays are significant days particularly for we Muslims and as today is Friday, I wish to seek for God's protection for *all aspirants and their teams* as we criss-cross the region with vehicles and bikes to canvas for votes from delegates. As we start with *Bismillah* we will end the journey with *Alhamdullah*

Fellow patriots it's a well known fact, that Countries and Nations whose societies have attained appreciable level of development have done so because they are blessed with foward looking and progressive leadership. I'm a firm believer of this precept and by conviction has thus submitted myself fully to the service of my society through my party; the New Patriotic Party to ensure, that the party continues to have the people's mandate to govern and develop this country to a level where we can all be proud to associate with.

As I submit my nomination form today to begin the processes of clinging the office of the DEPUTY SECRETARY for our infant Savannah Region, there's only one thing I wish to call for which is UNITY FOR VICTORY 2020.

It's my prayer that as we meet and talk to delegates may the Almighty Allah guide our tongues from acerbic vituperations. Let us be reminded that Savannah region NPP in this embryonic stage needs unity, competence and the spirit of sacrifice to win.

Fellow Patriots, let's have in mind that It's God that install kings as succinctly captured in the holy Quran chapter 3 Verse 26 "...Say ( Muhammad SAW): "O Allah! Possessor of the kingdom, You give the kingdom to whom You will, and You take the kingdom from whom You will, and You clothe with honour whom You will, and You humiliate whom You will. In Your Hand is the good. Verily, You are Able to do all things..." and this should be our guiding principle .

Dear delegate, may the Almighty Allah protect and guide you, and may He speak through you for the benefit of our party.

*KADIRI ABDUL-RAHAMAN*

*DEPUTY SAVANNAH REGIONAL HOPEFUL*