Pentecost Chairman Visits Axim To Explain 'Vision 2023'

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye has paid a historical visit to the Axim Area of the Church in the Western Region to explain the Vision 2023 of the church to its members.

Vision 2023 which was unveiled by the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, on Monday, November 12, 2018, at the Pentecost Convention Centre during the opening of the annual November Heads’ Meeting, was explained further to the Officers and Members of the Axim Area over the weekend.

The overall goal of the five-strategic vision is to build a church where members go to possess their nations by transforming every worldview, thought and behaviour with values, principles and lifestyles of the Kingdom of God and thereby turning many people to Christ.

The five-year strategic vision of the Church (Vision 2023) dubbed “Possessing the Nations: Equipping the Church to Transform Every Sphere of Society with Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God.”

The Axim Area has about 21 Districts and these are; Axim, Elubo, Half Assini, Aiyinasi, Nsien, Tikobo No. 1, Elubo New Site, Esiama, Eikwe, Nkroful, Samenye, Gwira Banso, Kwagyina, Asasetre, Awiebo-Basake, Tikobo No. 2, Takinta, Kengen, Kegyina, Jaway Wharf and Abura, Apostle Phillip Osei Korsah being their Area Head.

Addressing Officers (District Pastors, Elders Leaders of Women's Fellowship among others) of the church at Aiyinasi Zion Assembly Church of Pentecost over the weekend, the Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said "Under the Vision 2023, all Officers of the Church (Elders, Deacons and Deaconesses) shall be required to participate in the lay leadership training school, and that the lay leadership school shall be evaluated to ascertain its impact for further improvements".

He emphasized "Per the Constitution of the Church, Elders as well as Deacons and Deaconesses who are unpaid officers, are the front-liners of the Church. Elders are responsible for the effective running of the local church".

He continued that "The intentional training of the Elders which will augment the existing discipleship programme is vital in equipping them for societal transformation and impact".

He explained that "Presiding Elders who are key to the development of the local church, according to the new vision, will also be carefully selected and offered periodic training to equip them to lead the flock well so as to build a good church".

He added that "To assess their effectiveness to run the local church, District Ministers shall be required to carry out annual performance appraisals with Presiding Elders to ensure that desired performance objectives are being met at the local level".

APOSTLE ERIC NYAMEKYE TALKS ABOUT POLITICS AND THE CHURCH

Apostle Nyamekye noted that some Christians have stopped praying for the prosperity of the nation just because they are politically divided.

He noted that divisive politics has entered into the church as people sit in the same church but do not see eye-to-eye with their fellow Christian because of partisan politics.

As part of the possessing the nation's agenda of The Church of Pentecost by transforming every sphere of society with godly values and principles, the Chairman challenged officers and members of the Church to show the way by engaging in decent politics devoid of insults and animosity.

He called on them to exhibit a high level of patriotism by praying for the welfare of the country every time they meet as a church.

He also urged them to be good citizens by paying their taxes, eschewing bribery and corruption and other vices that do not promote the development of the nation.

The Chairman further charged officers and members of the Church to showcase the Christ in them at their workplaces so as to transform the nation.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to end the antagonistic politics being practiced in the country which according to him is derailing the development of the country.

According Apostle Nyamekye, partisan politics has polarised the nation as people attack and insult their perceived political opponents, despite the fact that they are all Ghanaians.

He singled out political party fanatics, popularly called ‘Serial Callers’ who call into radio stations to insult their opponents to desist from the practice.

He charged the Officers to pray for the President and his appointees to develop the country to benefit all.

Apostle Nyamekye revealed that the name of the Church cannot save Ghana but righteousness.

"This big Church building you see here at Aiyinasi can't save Ghana and develop it but righteousness because if it is church building like Nigeria has developed but that's not case, if go to Nigeria now, they have so many churches there and worship God a lot than Ghana but corruption is killing the country so I want everybody here to live a life of righteousness",

He read the book of Proverbs 14:34 to buttress his point and it reads "Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people".

He, therefore, seized the opportunity and called the Politicians and Chiefs within the congregation and prayed for them to lead good lives and urged them to do away with corruption.

Speaking to the media after sermon, Axim Area Head, Apostle Phillip Osei Korsah thanked the Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye for visiting his Area to explain the Vision 2023 to the Officers and Members of the Area.

He called on his Members to go by Vision of the Church and also send the information to the entire members of the who couldn't get the opportunity to meet the Chairman.

He, therefore, urged his District Pastors and Elders to draw programs to embark on clean-up exercise to tidy up the environment.

Per the history of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has been the first sitting Chairman who has visited Nzemaland.

Our seven hundred (700) Officers and Members of the Axim Area met him (Apostle Eric Nyamekye) and it was so colorful and blessed.