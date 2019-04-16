Inlaks Ends 'ATM Academy 3.0' With 16 Successful Graduates       

With the objective to build the capacity of Nigeria’s unemployed population, Inlaks, Nigeria’s foremost ICT Infrastructure solutions provider embarked on the Inlaks ATM Academy, a Corporate Social Responsibility platform in 2016 and completed its third season on February 13, 2019.

The 6-month long programme seeks to train technically-inclined students, giving them complete knowledge of the rudiments of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) service for the purpose of building a team of ATM experienced engineers who are well qualified for recruitment within Inlaks, locally and internationally.

The curriculum of the programme also involves customer management, store and inventory management, logistic operation, power system engineering and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) technology.

Femi Adeoti, MD/CEO Africa Operations, Inlaks expressed his pleasure at the successful completion of ATM Academy 3.0 while applauding the team for delivering world-class training and congratulating the team on their new roles as the ATM Feeder Team.

In addition to this, Tope Dare, Executive Director, Infrastructure Business Unit at Inlaks shed more light on the weighty significance of the program, “unlike most things that can be searched out on the internet, adequate knowledge of Automated Teller Machine services will require deliberate training to gain the status of an ATM engineer. It is a great opportunity for the selected candidates as the ATM training comes with a job opportunity”.

Inlaks, a partner of Hyosung TNS, a global leader in ATM manufacturing services is known for supplying, installing and maintaining over 6000 ATM’s within Nigeria and Africa.

It is, therefore, needful to properly groom a well-versed team capable of handling the ever-evolving nature of the ATM industry and improve the company’s capacity to service its present and prospective customers.

The Inlaks ATM Academy which is free of charge has efficiently graduated 57 students till date with 16 trainees from ATM Academy 3.0 being given an intensive and practical-based ATM training and eventually being inducted as ATM Support staff in this leading ICT company.

Applicants to the Academy are required to hold an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Engineering or Physics as well as scale other assessment stages to be qualified.