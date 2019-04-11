Lecturer Made New Queen Mother In Banka

A female lecturer of the Knutsford University College (KUC), Nana Amma Ampofoa Twumasi, who is the newly-installed queen mother of Banka Traditional area in the Asante-Akyim South District of the Ashanti Region, has been outdoored.

With the stool name Nana Anima Basahyiadom-Framo, the Quality Assurance Director of KUC succeeded Nana Adwoa Agyekumwaa II, who died in September last year and was buried on February 16, 2019 at the Banka Royal Cemetery.

She was outdoored three days after swearing the oath of allegiance to the chief of Banka, Osabarima Twiapoma III and Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The new queen mother, who holds a Master of Philosophy in Political Science, used the occasion to call for the education of both boys and girls.

According to her, the immense focus on girl-child education has negatively affected the boys.

She indicated that sexism is now protecting girls at the expense of boys.

Nana Anima reiterated her commitment to diligently serve the people and support the Banka chief in his quest to bring development to the area.

Chief of Banka, Osabarima Twiapoma, asked the people to show reverence to the new queen mother and appealed to the other chiefs and people of the area to support her.

