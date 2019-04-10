Tension Looms At Accra Technical University: Degree Certificates Witheld

Reports emanating from the Accra Technical University formerly Accra Polytechnic, point to a very disturbing phenomenon where some graduates of the 2017/2018 year group are currently in a fix.

This is as a result of the continuous refusal of the school authorities to release degree certificates due them without any reason.

Signals picked up indicate that the issue if not handled well, could lead to avoidable chaos and tension.

According to some students who spoke to our news desk, the students have written to the management of the school on several occasions demanding explanation on why the certificates have been withheld but no response so far.

“We don’t understand why the management of the school is doing to us,” he said. “We have written to the management to seek explanation on why our certificates are still not out but they are refusing to tell us what is happening since January.

“Some of our colleagues need the certificate to further their education whiles others need it to secure jobs. We have exhausted all the channels but we are only pleading to the management of the school to release our certificate.”

However, in our investigations, we spoke to the Head of Department of Science Laboratory Technology Department, Mr Avi, who revealed to us that he is only in charge of submitting the names of the students to the Academic Affairs Department.

“I only compile and submit the names of students to the Academic Affairs Department,” he said.

Quizzed why the management of the school have withheld the certificates of the students, he said, “I am not in the position to answer such and in my best of knowledge, the Academic Department surely have an answer to why the school are refusing to release the certificates.”

Our checks at the school reveal that Professor Edmund Ameko who is the Rector of the School is in possession of the names that were submitted by Mr Avi.

However, a source also told us the Science Laboratory Technology Department are to blame for the mess and not the Academic Affairs Department.

All efforts to establish contact with the Academic Affairs Department, however, proved abortive.