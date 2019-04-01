GRA Recognises MTN Ghana As Largest Taxpayer

MTN Ghana has been given a Platinum Award by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for its commitment to the payment of taxes in Ghana.

The platinum award by GRA is the highest award under the large taxpayer category.

The award symbolizes taxpayers' compliance level with all tax laws in Ghana and the highest contributor to tax revenue in the large tax payer category.

MTN Ghana was the only recipient of the Platinum Award.

MTN Ghana has consistently contributed an average of 3 percent of the total tax in Ghana over the last five years.

The GRA Award is organized to recognize and compliment taxpayers, as well as business owners who fulfilled their tax obligation under the year in review.

Receiving the award, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said, “This award is a testament of our commitment to being a good corporate citizen on all fronts. Without doubt, this will go a long way to reinforce the confidence Ghanaians placed in the business when they took the opportunity to own a part of the business in 2018.”

Commenting on the awards, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “This is the highest in the large taxpayer's category and attest to MTN Ghana's contribution to national development and shows our dedication to being compliant in every aspect of our operations.”

He said, “We will continue to support government's efforts at developing this country, while we continue to roll out innovative solutions that make our customer's life a whole lot brighter.”

MTN Ghana has over the years received the Best Taxpayer Award from the Ghana Revenue Authority.

In 2018 MTN Ghana received the Commissioner General's Special Award for 2017.

MTN Ghana has consistently been among the largest taxpayers in Ghana over the last 10 years.

In 2018 MTN Ghana was also adjudged the number one company of the year 2017 at the 17th Ghana Club 100 awards organized by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).