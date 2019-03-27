Bawumia, 7 Ministers To Speak On Economy

Vice Prez Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and seven ministers of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration are expected to meet stakeholders on the Ghanaian economy come April 3, 2019.

The town hall meeting being organized by the Ministry of Information, is scheduled to take place at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra under the theme: “Our progress, our status, our future.”

Dr. Bawumia is leading Government’s Economic Management Team which the seven ministers are part of.

The seven include Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, John Peter Amewu; Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo; Monitoring and Evaluation Minister, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, and Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Gyan Baffour.

They are, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to update the nation on the economic gains the Akufo-Addo’s administration has made so far since assuming power nearly three years ago.

They are also expected to update the nation on the current state of Ghana's economy and plans for the future.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists recently in Accra the Townhall meetings were designed to bring government closer to the people and shall therefore see state actors such as Ministers, MDCEs and heads of agencies give an account to the people who will also have the opportunity to ask questions and make contributions towards the governance of Ghana.

He stated that the Townhall meetings represent a major shift in Government's policy to make information easily accessible and usable to Ghanaians in and outside the country.

The third townhall meeting, he disclosed, will be led by the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs at the Dominion Center in North London

It will afford Ghanaians in the diaspora the opportunity to get first hand information on governance in Ghana and also to make their contributions, adding that in all, there will be 24 townhall meetings this year.

—Daily Guide