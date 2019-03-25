A Former President Bereft Of Sincerity

Former President John Mahama is anything but sincere. We wish we were not describing a former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in such harsh words. Anyway, we are constrained to do just that under the circumstances.

It is not as if he is behaving differently from what he was used to doing when the throttles of the country were in his hands. It is just that these days as desperation takes a toll on him, especially his cognitive faculty, he is displaying so much crap totally at variance with his status as a former president.

In the aftermath of the terrible accident which visited the country in the past few days, he has thrown decorum to the winds and treaded the path of partisanship.

When solemnity is replaced with such chicanery and cheap populism as the former president has done, he does not deserve deference, no, not at all!

Seeking the cause of his cheap show is not far-fetched. Crapulence takes various forms and our former president has shown most of them, standing out prominently in this instance. In the coming days, we would witness more displays from the former president as he becomes obsessed with making headlines for negative reasons.

He is reported to have told President Akufo-Addo to fix the country's bad road network, which he added is responsible for the many deaths recorded in last week's accidents in both the Kintampo area and the Central Region. For a former president to talk like this is to showcase hypocrisy of the highest order. The former president does not have any deference for the people of this country otherwise he would not have been talking like this.

He is exploiting these unfortunate occurrences for political mileage – an irresponsible action not in tune with our mores.

His stance that Ghanaians suffer from amnesia is what is driving him to pass such remarks thinking rather erroneously they are unable to recall the years which have elapsed. We remember everything which went wrong with his administration and would remind him about these each time he messes up himself such as running away from the bad road network in the country – something he is responsible for.

Mr. John Mahama expects his successor to fix the roads in two years – something he could not do in eight years. Blimey what the hell is happening to this man? Does he want us to take him seriously? Gosh!!!

When the then Candidate Akufo-Addo complained about the appalling road network in the Western Region during a tour of the area at the height of the campaign season, he received flak from the man who was at the helms at the time – Mr. John Dramani Mahama.

The reaction of the former president made headlines because of the embedded cheeky response. He told Candidate Akufo-Addo he did not see the first class road network because he was sleeping at the time his vehicle drove over the road.

Interestingly, the former president used choppers for his countrywide campaign trips. If anybody deserves such cheeky remarks, he should be because he hardly knew the state of the roads. Being always airborne, he could not have appreciated the horrible state of the roads.

That is why the former president passes for an insincere personality undeserving of being entrusted with the fate of Ghana.