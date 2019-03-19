Police Appeal To Konkomba And The Chokosi Leadership To Call People To Order

The Northern Regional Police Command has appealed to the leadership of Konkomba and Chokosi in the North East Region to call their people to order amid the ongoing violent clashes in the area which has so far left 2 people dead and injured several others.

The renewed clashes which begun four days ago is currently under control following the deployment of Police and Military personnel to the area to restore calm. The damage seems to have been done already with confirmed reports indicating that over 40 houses have been torched with scores of locals, sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Speaking to Class FM on the security situation of the area as at today, March 19 2019, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko has urged the leadership of the two factions to desist from using violence to make a case for themselves.

“We appeal to the Konkomba and the Chokosi leadership to call their people to order. Speak to them to eschew violence, let them understand that they cannot get peace, they cannot get development, they cannot get what they want through the use of violence, the use of guns, machetes and also fire to destroy properties and lives”, DSP Yussif Tanko said.

He further disclosed that indeed 8 persons have been arrested and in Police custody in connections with the ongoing violence. The Police has also retrieved 7 guns believed to have been used by perpetrators.

“So far the combined team of Police and Military who are on the ground around the Chereponi area have been able to arrest a total of 8 persons in connection with the violence that is currently ongoing. They have been able to retrieve 6 single barreled guns plus one locally manufactured weapon”, he added.

DSP Yussif Tanko continued “It is our expectation that we will be able to bring the situation very soon. As of now the tactics that we have employed have worked and the situation have come down considerably. Its only intermittent disturbances that we record and we ae going to work more to ensure we relieve most of the people who are under distress and also escort a lot of the people who have their homes destroyed and internally displaced. We will escort them to safety so that they can also have some respite”.

Meanwhile several inhabitants, mostly women and children have fled the affected communities in search for a safe haven.