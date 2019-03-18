U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Commitment To Sustainable Development In The Northern Region

A week after her maiden official trip to the Northern Region for the March 6 Independence Day celebration, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan returned to the Northern Region from March 13 through 15. She visited projects that promote shared U.S. and Ghanaian goals to strengthen local governance, economic development, quality health service delivery, and literacy. During her trip, Ambassador Sullivan met with the Tamale Mayor Iddrisu Musah, and the Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama and the Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai to discuss development priorities and collaboration efforts to contribute to sustainable development.

Ambassador Sullivan met with the Northern Regional Peace Council, with which the United States partners to promote peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and institutional development. The Council briefed Ambassador Sullivan on its efforts to mediate conflict and curb election-related violence in the region. During her travels throughout the Northern Region, Ambassador Sullivan also joined past participants of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs to learn how these alumni are promoting innovation and making a positive impact in their organizations, communities, and country.

Her visit also included the handover ceremony of a shea butter processing facility and warehouse supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Sustainable Shea Initiative (SSI) to the Yurilim Women’s Community Cooperative. SSI is an $18 million, five-year partnership to promote the sustainable expansion of the shea butter industry across West Africa. Located in the Gizaa-Gunda Community, this processing facility and warehouse will benefit approximately 600 women and highlights U.S. efforts to promote women’s economic empowerment through building connections between Ghanaian suppliers and U.S. importers.

In addition to the shea butter processing facility, Ambassador Sullivan also visited two ongoing U.S.-funded projects in the education and health sector. She observed a primary school classroom to view the Partnership for Learning Project, a five-year, $71 million initiative focused on improving childhood reading fluency and comprehension. Ambassador Sullivan also toured the U.S.-funded Warivi Health Community-based Health Planning and Services Compound, a facility intended to eliminate geographical barriers to health care, particularly in rural areas, changing the focus from clinic-based care to active community and home-based outreach services. Concluding her trip, Ambassador Sullivan paid a courtesy visit to the Northern Region Commander of the Armed Forces to discuss West African security issues of common concerns.