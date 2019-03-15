PPAG Wants Gov't o Invest In Reproductive Health

The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has appealed to the Government of Ghana to make adolescent reproductive health a priority.

The Youth Programmes Coordinator for PPAG, Mr. Ismael Kwesi Selassie made this appeal at a stakeholder’s workshop dubbed, ‘Youth Uproot Campaign’ on HIV response in Accra on Thursday March 14, 2019.

The campaign is a social marketing tool to promote youth participation and raise awareness towards policies to address the problems the youth face in order to prevent HIV infections which denies them their right to health.

The NGO calls for the amendment of the Ghana Aids Commission Act to include specific provisions for adolescents and young people.

The organization is of the opinion that, the amendment of the Act will instill some cognizance in the youth to actively and meaningfully participate in the national HIV response programme.

The Youth Coordinator also appealed to the government to take a closer look at the Ghana Education Service policy on condom in view of the comprehensive sexuality education and the Sexual Reproductive Right services.

He added that there is the need to invest in the health and well-being of adolescents and young people for the development of the country.

He appealed to partners and stakeholders to raise awareness and demand that the youth participate fully in youth activities at all times.

The Uproot Team Leader Mr. Joshua Atabinore Akhariyeya said a report conducted by the team on HIV Response showed that youth participation in decision making is below 50 per cent, which suggests that the youth are not involved in national issues of interest.

He added that the report also revealed that youth involvement in partnership is above 75 per cent, an indication that the youth are creating and strengthening strategic partnerships with other youth organizations, allowing the achievement of commitments agreed in the 2016 political declaration on HIV/AIDS possible.

He called for investment, technical support and political commitment by all national partners to critically assess and to ensure that laws and policies do not become obstacles to young people’s access to HIV and other sexual and reproductive health services.