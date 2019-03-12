MSMQ 2019: Kumasi SHS Lead The Way As Ashanti Regional Qualifiers Take Off

Kumasi Senior High has sent a strong message to competitors as the Ashanti regional qualifiers of the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) which kicked start Monday 11th March.

The school based at Gyinyase in the Ashanti capital, Kumasi scored a gargantuan 77 points, which is very rare in recent times of the Primetime TV quiz.

They have by that victory qualified for the nationals which come off at the University of Ghana in June this year.

They were ousted from the contest in 2018 after falling 3 points short of St Louis SHS’ 43 points at the one-eighth stage.

But they look poised to go further in the competition as they left Kofi Agyei SHS trailing with 18 points with Dadease Agric SHS scoring 16 points and Konadu Yiadom Catholic SHS getting a paltry 15 point.

Other Contests

Also in the Ashanti region, Afia Kobi Ampem SHS qualified with 30 points. SIMMS SHS failed to qualify after slipping five points behind.

Jacobu Senior High and Technical School (SHTS) scored 13 points and Bodwesango SHS finished the contest with 6 points.

In another contest, Nkawie SHTS also impressed with 43 points, towering over Otumfuo Osei Tutu College who scored 13 points. Christ the King SHS followed with 12 points and Achinakrom SHS was last with 2 points.

Adventist Girls' SHS also joined the likes of Bolga Girls’ High to represent girls’ schools at the nationals in Accra.

Their 32 points were enough to fight off competition from Agric Nzema SHS who scored 12 points.

New Edubiase SHS also scored 12 points and Juaso SHTS finished with 4 points.

