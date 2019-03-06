Statement Of Appreciation From NPP BA Regional Youth

Glory be to God

This is to extend our sincere gratitude to God Almighty (Allah) for a successful Health Walk program that came off last Saturday, 2nd March, 2019.

The mammoth crowd Health Walk commenced from Fiapre Station through the principal streets of Sunyani was climaxed at the STU auditorium, with a Power-Packed Brong Regional Youth Wing Launch.

Also, to everyone who contributed towards the success of the program.

Special Thanks to those who partly sponsored the program; Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akrumfi (Board Chairman, Ghana Infrastructure Fund), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) , Mr Salam Mustapha( fmr deputy youth Organizer)

To the dignitaries that grace the occasion; Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akrumfi(Board Chairman Ghana Infrastructure Fund), Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah(Toma) B.A Regional Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye(Nana B), Perpetual Akwaada Lomokie ( Dep. National Youth Organizer), Joseph Kwayaja ( Dep. National Youth Organizer), Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), Mr Joseph Mensah(2nd Vice Chairman),Rasheed Kolaabig (BA Regional Organizer), Kofi Ofosu Boateng (BA Regional Secretary) Mrs. Dorothy Ama Amponsah (BA Regional Women Organizer), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed (BA Regional Nasara Coordinator), Alhaji Isaaka Issah(Allabekoana) (Regional Treasurer), Mr Frank Damtarl(Sunyani East Constituency Chairman) Mr Kusi Boadu (Sunyani West Constituency Chairman), Loyal Ladies Greater Accra Commanders, Loyal Ladies Brong Ahafo and other Regional and Constituency Executives, we say we are extremely grateful and humbled by your generosity and the quality of time spent with us.

To the CEOs and office holders who honoured our invitation Joseph Mackay Kumah (Director (M&E) NEIP) and others....we say God bless you and we know, this ain't the end you'll continue to support the Youth wing whenever the need arises.

To those who couldn't come, we thank you for your prayers and we are still expecting your blessings.

Also, to the teeming Constituency Youth Organizers and TESCON institutions that made the entire program successful especially to the host Constituency Youth Organizers; Mohammed Ibn Ahmed(Boo) (Sunyani East), Adu Gyamfi George (S.K) (Sunyani West), Nana Agyenim(Tano North) and their deputies we say God bless you for your organizational skills and stewardship.

Finally, to all committees and volunteers that made the program successful especially Mr. Victor Boamah(FMR SRC UENR), Mr. Nti Christopher( Fmr TESCON VICE PRESIDENT), Chairman Yeboah, Marvin Osei, Charles(Fiapre zonal executives)and all the teeming Youth of Brong that coloured the event, your zeal, spirit and the euphoria was high. This shows how ready we are to play our Role to Maintain Power 2020 and Beyond, the level of discipline that was exhibited was awesome.

God bless us all

Michael Osei Boateng (Pope)

BA Regional Youth Organizer