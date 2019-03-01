NDC Chairman To Report To Police CID Today

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will report to the Police CID on Friday, March 1 .

He had been invited by the CID over leaked taped in which a voice believed to be his, was heard making very damning comments in an alleged meeting with party members.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo in the tape revealed that party militia groups were brought to the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election by both parties – NPP and NDC.

Contrary to earlier claims, the Chairman is heard confessing that members of NDC-aligned militia group, Azorka Boys, were brought from Tamale to the constituency.

These and the many other comments heard on the tape sparked outrage and the Police proceeded to request the presence of the Chairman.

Subsequently, a letter dated February 27, invited the Chairman to the CID office on Thursday , February 28 at 10:00 AM but he never showed up.

Abraham Amaliba is one of Mr Ofosu Ampofo’s lawyers

One of his lawyer’s, Abraham Amaliba who disclosed the new date on Joy FM’s Top Story said, a widely circulated letter supposedly requesting that the Chairman report to the CID’s Deputy Director-General ACP George Tweneboah, was not received by their client.

“The situation remained the same up to this morning [Thursday]. And so we decided to go and find out from the CID administration whether the letter circulating on both traditional and social media was authentic. We met with the Deputy Director who confirmed the letter but we indicated that once he [Ofosu Ampofo] had not received a copy of the letter we were there to receive it on his behalf.

“He placed a number of calls and then indicated to us that this morning they had sent the letter to the party headquarters. I called the party administrator and he indicated that the letter reached the office around 12:15 PM [Thursday],” he added.

The late arrival of the invitation, according to Mr Amaliba, is the reason his client could not appear before the police CID.

“So we left the CID headquarters that we should produce him tomorrow [Friday],” he said, adding that that agreement was almost thwarted when the police changed their mind and demanded the Chairman be produced on Thursday still.

Eventually, however, all parties agreed for him to appear on Friday, as earlier agreed, Mr Amaliba said.

—Myjoyonline