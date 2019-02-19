How Many Fire Hydrants Are Available In Each Town In Ghana?

A fire hydrant

People throughout their lives try to amass as much property as possible but usually forget that one day within some few minutes one could lose everything that you have struggled for through fire disaster.

During a fire, it spreads so fast that sometimes you do not have time to look back, as already several buildings are engulfed in flames. For many centuries, humanity has been confronted with this problem, resulting in entire cities and villages burnt out.

When extinguishing a fire, water is the main means of fighting the fire. Therefore, to make it easy to prevent the destruction of properties or claiming of lives, almost all public buildings, offices, and strategic points in the cities are provided with external fire water supply (fire hydrant).

For example, cities throughout Europe and the United States of America are provided with a network of fire hydrants used by fire brigade as a water source. The fire water supply system is designed to ensure the supply of the required volumes of water at the required pressure for a standard time to extinguish the fire.

There are two types of fire hydrants, ground, and underground types. Ground hydrants are installed on the surface of the earth, and underground hydrants are located in a well-closed by a hatch. The earth surface fire hydrants are located mainly along the roads at a distance of no more than two and a half meters from the edge of the carriageway.

Upon arrival at the site of the fire, the fire brigade quickly connects the water hose on the vehicle to the stationary fire hydrant and starts extinguishing the fire. Depending on how fast the fire is spreading two or three fire tankers can work on a fire.