Defrosting - GHANA’S FROZEN DEMOCRACY with 24/hr Economy

10.05.2024 LISTEN

The year 2024, would go down in history as the year that Ghanaian’s finally took that leap of faith to vote on national issues and not party colors.

Many Ghanaians both home and abroad have been wrangling with the thought that Ghana our motherlands can never deteriorate into Civil War because their argument is Ghanaians are very peace loving people , however over the past 7yrs , the Ghanaian of 2024 has been more emboldened to finally begin to call it as we all see it, and credit goes to the various Social Media news casters and opinions leaders who speak for the general and national interest void of party politics.

Now let us not forget that, many of these youths in the forefront of this push to bring more awareness to our people , all live outside Ghana, where they witness/experience what the benefits of democratic values and development means to their citizens. The Glass NKOAAA approach started by Twene Jonas , gave birth to the flooding views / awareness on the issue of comparison between Ghana and the countries where these social media influencers now live, and the question that then raises is why can’t Ghanaian leaders that travel to many of these foreign destinations, where they see these beautiful developments, infrastructures , ways of living etc and come back to Ghana and never wanting same for their own citizens.

This creates what we call A Frozen Democracy, just like eggs of humans are frozen in fertility banks , to be used later.

Ghanaian leaders have frozen up our democracy and some argue that they want to be the only persons that get to enjoy the travelling abroad to see and enjoy the better ways of life so that when they get back to ghana they would continue to see everyone that has not gotten that privilege as someone beneath them and therefore they have the right to lead them ., but today that bubble has been burst out and scattered all over social media thanks to patriotic Ghanaians that seek empower Ghanaians back home to want the same things they enjoy in their various countries of abode.

The 2024 elections will be a test to see the fruits of their labor , and what is critical would be how these fruits would be harvested by Ghanaians who today understand the need to vote on issues than on personalities and cheap rhetorics.

The ruling government seems to fail in letting Ghanaians know about what they have been able to do over the 8yrs of their governance, let alone show Ghanaians what the over 500 Billion cedis borrowed did for the country , other than what some see as lavish lifestyles while the people wallow in abject poverty. The Cathedral project that the NPP reeled in notable Pastors and Priests for, has actually created a dent in the minds of millions of Christian voters in Ghana, so much so that Pastors are now helping Ghanaians descent from corrupted promises that goes to serve carnal interests .

Finally the damage control that the Vice President of the country embarked on trying hard to make the Christian population of the country see past failed promises , does not seem to yield the desired or anticipated results, because he seem to have shot himself in the foot by saying stuff like , Ghanaian should now try out a Muslim president, a statement that takes away the essence or patriotic stance of a Ghanaian and reducing it to religious politics.

Our democracy indeed needs defrosting, and the various rhetorics from all the players on the political arena seem to create the needed heat to defrost and dismantle the old status quo. From the ruling NPP party , through the opposition NDC party and the now Butterfly Movement, Third Force etc etc all have discerning Ghanaians who want what is right to done by the very people they vote into power , so 2024 indeed will be a deciding moment for the democracy of Ghana.

The international community on the sideline is watching with eagle eyes to see what happens , and those that have already been stunk by the poor economic decisions have folded up and left the country .

Fellow Ghanaians, it’s time to over look cheap rhetoric and sloganeering, and time to choose wisely so our collective lives would be better for all . God bless our homeland Ghanaian 🇬🇭

A.Dodoo

Diasporan Social Commentator