Roman Ridge School Hosts 8 Int'l Schools For Service Learning

Delegations from eight international schools on Saturday, February 2, gathered for an interactive student-led conference, hosted by The Roman Ridge School (TRRS), which focused on the importance of Community Service project work and Service Learning.

The student delegates from SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, Beacon College, Ghana International School, International Community School, British International School, Merton International, Morgan International Community School and The Roman Ridge School, delivered presentations capturing the various service projects ongoing in their schools and explained how their projects are impacting positively on their communities.

Service Learning is a form of experiential education where learning occurs through a cycle of action and reflection as students seek to achieve real objectives for the community and deeper understanding and skills for themselves.

During her opening remarks, Mrs Valerie Mainoo (TRRS Principal) stated that this conference was a direct result of ongoing discussions between Principals about the importance of collaboration between schools to further develop students in key areas.

“There are so many exciting Service Learning Projects ongoing in our schools! This conference seeks to provide students with a platform to share their experiences with Service Learning and interact with one another. It is our hope, that this interaction will further nurture and unify a committed group of young people, across Accra and Ghana, who will use the privilege of their education to innovate and take action towards securing a brighter future for the wider community and nation as a whole,” she added.

The moderators of the event, Malik Aryee-Boi (TRRS Head Boy) and Maame Afia Bonsu (TRRS Head Girl) explained that, “We are so happy to have had the opportunity to meet as students to learn from each other. It was a really great experience for all of us and we hope our schools will facilitate more events like this.”

Mrs Josiane Chammas (TRRS Head of Senior School) went on to add, “This programme allowed for students engaged in Service Projects to learn from one another and share ideas. Not only did it give us the opportunity to know what projects are happening in other schools and how we can support these important initiatives, but we were also able to learn how schools approach their fundraising, awareness raising and other key steps, which could help inform and even improve our own approaches.’”

Mr John Michael Appiah-Acheampong -Rotary International- and a seasoned social worker, entrepreneur and consultant, served as the Special Guest and Keynote Speaker. In his address, he applauded the students present for their commitment to serve others and impressed upon them the importance of unity and teamwork.

Afterwards, Mr Appiah-Acheampong reported, “It was amazing seeing so many young people who gave up their Saturday to network with other like-minded young people to find more ways to serve their communities. I hope it’s the first of many and that it will eventually yield massive projects that transform their communities. I’m hoping the schools housing these young people will come together to execute joint projects.”

